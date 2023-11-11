Montrealers to honour veterans at Remembrance Day Ceremony downtown

The annual Remembrance Day Ceremony is set to take place Saturday morning at the cenotaph in downtown Montreal.

The public is invited to join in honouring the nation's veterans at Place du Canada, on Peel and Gauchetière Streets.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to attend.

The ceremony, organized by the Quebec Provincial Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, begins at 11 a.m. and includes a 21-gun salute and laying of wreaths.

The event will be livestreamed here on montreal.ctvnews.ca.