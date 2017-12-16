

CTV Montreal





Montrealers rallied on Saturday to call on the federal government to put more pressure on some African nations to crack down on the illegal slave trade.

Black Coalition of Quebec Vice-President Gabriel Bazin called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speak to other world leaders about the issue.

“They went to Libya and took out (former Libyan president Muammar) Gaddafi,” he said. “They could stop the slavery.”

According to a November CNN report, African migrants and refugees in Libya are being sold at auction to work on farms.

The Libyan government has said it’s opened an investigation into the allegations.