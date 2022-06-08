Montrealer sentenced to 9 years in U.S. prison for $2.6M phone scam targeting elderly victims

David Brown died of natural causes in a prison hospital Thursday. He was 61, said Anthony Bear, a prison spokesman. David Brown died of natural causes in a prison hospital Thursday. He was 61, said Anthony Bear, a prison spokesman.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon