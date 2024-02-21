Montrealer Mo Farsi signs contract extension with Columbus Crew

The Columbus Crew have signed Canadian wingback Mohamed Farsi to a contract extension through the 2027 season with a club option for 2028.

The 24-year-old from Montreal, who started the Crew's MLS Cup final win over Los Angeles FC in December, is going into his third season with the MLS champions.

Farsi started with Cavalry FC in the Canadian Premier League at the 2020 Island Games. He was named the league's Best Canadian U-21 Player that year.

He left Cavalry after the 2021 season to join Columbus Crew 2, eventually signing with the Crew first team in July 2022.



"When we first signed Mo to Crew 2 in 2022, we knew that he had the potential to develop as a player and become a key contributor to the first team and we are proud to have signed him to this contract extension," Columbus president and GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement.

"Mo's competitive nature and resilient spirit have been on display every day since he joined the team, and he has earned this new contract with the work he puts forth in games and during training. It was a priority for us to secure his long-term future with the club as part of our growing core group of younger players."

Farsi appeared in 31 regular-season games, including 23 starts, in 2023 in his first full season with the Crew first team. He played in all five post-season matches, including the Dec. 9 final, and three U.S Open Cup games.

He earned US$74,735 last year, according to the MLS Players Association.

Farsi has won two senior caps for Canada and was named Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year for 2020.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024