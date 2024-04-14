Montreal wrestler qualifies for Paris Olympic Games

At 26 years old, Alex Moore is at the top of his game and fresh off a major accomplishment.

In March, he qualified for the Olympics.

"It was that little kid in me that would watch the Olympic Games every four years religiously in my living room. I wanted to make that version of myself really, really proud," said Moore.

Moore clinched his spot at the Pan American Olympic Qualifier and he faced some tough competition.

"The guy that he beat was fifth in 2016 at the Olympics," said Moore's coach David Zilberman.

For years, Moore has been on the rise, and it seemed he was destined for greatness.

He was even featured on CTV News Montreal's Randy's Rookies program.

"The Randy's Rookies video, it's something that's really crazy to watch," said Moore. "CTV covered me 12 years ago and then here we are today going to the Olympic Games. It's really exciting and I'm really proud of it."

Moore practically grew up on the wrestling mat.

Earlier in his career, his father was his coach, and that meant juggling performance and expectations.

"Growing up with my dad as my wrestling coach, it came with a lot of pressure," Moore said. "Not only that, but growing up in the Montreal wrestling club here, I was surrounded by a lot of high level athletes."

It's now Moore's turn to inspire others.

"Seeing him go and compete and actually take it for himself, it was exciting. It makes me want to go and do the same thing," Moore's teammate Stone Lewis said.

Despite accomplishing his dream, Moore is hardly sitting back. There is a lot of work to do before August.

"The vision ultimately is to win an Olympic medal. There's no doubt about that," said Zilberman.

"Now is go time," said Moore. "Now's the time that I have to put in even more work than I have previously."