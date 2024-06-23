Montreal under severe thunderstorm watch, rainfall warning on Sunday

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southern Quebec, including the Montreal area, as the region continues to be under a rainfall warning Sunday.

The weather agency said that during the afternoon and evening hours, "conditions will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

Meanwhile, the rainfall warning issued on Saturday is still in effect with up to 70 millimetres of rain possible throughout the day on Sunday.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," ECCC said in its weather bulletin.

The forecast is calling for a high of 25 C on Sunday, with the humidity making it feel more like 34. The low will be 17 C.

Outlook for holiday Monday

For those looking to take in the festivities for St-Jean Baptiste Day in Montreal, you might want to pack an umbrella. The forecast calls for showers on Monday with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Around 5 millimetres of rain is expected with 30 km/h winds gusting to 60 km/h in the morning.

The high will be 23 C or 27 with the humidex. The UV index will be 3 or moderate.

The temperature will drop to a low of 18 C at night.