Montreal traffic alert: long-term closures coming in Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels
Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 10:54AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, March 24, 2021 10:59AM EDT
Traffic heading into the Ville-Marie Tunnel following the first snow fall of 2019. SOURCE Daniel J. Rowe
MONTREAL -- Montreal motorists taking the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) in both directions should -- wait for it -- get ready for delays.
Major rehabilitation work is planned for the Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels, starting March 26, that will result in long-term partial closures.
The work should last until mid-May.
The following closures will be in effect:
- Two of four lanes on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) eastbound in the Rue Guy exit (3) and Rue de la Montagne (4) area starting March 26 at 5 a.m.
- One of three lanes on the Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720) westbound between the Highway 10 Exit (5) and the entrance from Lucien-L'Allier St. starting March 29 at 5 a.m.
- The Ville-Marie Expressway eastbound will be completely closed from March 25 (Thursday) at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The expressway westbound will be completely closed from March 28 (Sunday) at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
All work is subject to cancellation or postponement due to weather conditions.
For all road info in Montreal, visit the Quebec 511 website or follow the account on Twitter.