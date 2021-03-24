MONTREAL -- Montreal motorists taking the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) in both directions should -- wait for it -- get ready for delays.

Major rehabilitation work is planned for the Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels, starting March 26, that will result in long-term partial closures.

The work should last until mid-May.

The following closures will be in effect:

Two of four lanes on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) eastbound in the Rue Guy exit (3) and Rue de la Montagne (4) area starting March 26 at 5 a.m.

One of three lanes on the Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720) westbound between the Highway 10 Exit (5) and the entrance from Lucien-L'Allier St. starting March 29 at 5 a.m.

The Ville-Marie Expressway eastbound will be completely closed from March 25 (Thursday) at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The expressway westbound will be completely closed from March 28 (Sunday) at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All work is subject to cancellation or postponement due to weather conditions.

For all road info in Montreal, visit the Quebec 511 website or follow the account on Twitter.