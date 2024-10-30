MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal to play Ottawa in Quebec City in PWHL regular season game

    Montreal defence Brigitte Laganiere battles with Ottawa forward Tereza Vanisova for control of the puck during first period PWHL action on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press) Montreal defence Brigitte Laganiere battles with Ottawa forward Tereza Vanisova for control of the puck during first period PWHL action on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The Montreal Victoire will host the Ottawa Charge in a Professional Women's Hockey League regular-season game in 2025 in the provincial capital.

    The PWHL announced Wednesday the game will take place on the afternoon of Jan. 19 at the Videotron Centre.

    The Sunday game is one of nine regular-season neutral-site contests scheduled for the upcoming PWHL season.

    The announcement comes a day after Amy Scheer, the PWHL's senior vice president for business operations, said the league was planning on adding two expansion teams for the 2025-26 season.

    Quebec City already has announced its intention to be an expansion candidate.

    The PWHL kicked off its inaugural season on Jan. 1 with teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, New York, Boston and Minnesota. The league's second season starts Nov. 30.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 30, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News