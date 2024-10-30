Quebec Solidaire opposes another motion condemning the blocking of the Jacques Cartier Bridge

The Legault government is accusing Québec solidaire (QS) of becoming radicalized by refusing to condemn any act of civil disobedience, such as blocking a bridge.

QS refused to give its consent on Wednesday to debate a motion condemning such acts in the National Assembly.

It was the third motion in less than 24 hours on this thorny issue in parliament.

They all refer to the blocking of the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal by two environmental activists last week, which led to massive congestion and the cancellation of 437 medical appointments at the Centre hospitalier universitaire de Montréal (CHUM).

According to Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel, QS is not capable of denouncing the civil disobedience that has, in his words, made a mess of the streets of Montreal.

In the opinion of CAQ parliamentary leader Simon Jolin-Barrette, QS is trying to protect one of its former candidates, who is one of the activists arrested in the aftermath of the stunThis

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 30, 2024.