MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec Solidaire opposes another motion condemning the blocking of the Jacques Cartier Bridge

    Demonstrators climbed the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi) Demonstrators climbed the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi)
    Share

    The Legault government is accusing Québec solidaire (QS) of becoming radicalized by refusing to condemn any act of civil disobedience, such as blocking a bridge.

    QS refused to give its consent on Wednesday to debate a motion condemning such acts in the National Assembly.

    It was the third motion in less than 24 hours on this thorny issue in parliament.

    They all refer to the blocking of the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal by two environmental activists last week, which led to massive congestion and the cancellation of 437 medical appointments at the Centre hospitalier universitaire de Montréal (CHUM).

    According to Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel, QS is not capable of denouncing the civil disobedience that has, in his words, made a mess of the streets of Montreal.

    In the opinion of CAQ parliamentary leader Simon Jolin-Barrette, QS is trying to protect one of its former candidates, who is one of the activists arrested in the aftermath of the stunThis

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 30, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News