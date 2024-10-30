Police arrest 2 teens after man robbed and assaulted making online sale

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested two teens after a man was assaulted and robbed after arranging to purchase an item from a social media site.

The 15 and 18-year-old were arrested on Oct. 24 after police searched one of the suspects home in Anjou and seized items that are being used as evidence, the SPVM said in a news release.

The two suspects were released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

According to the SVMP report, on Oct. 19, one suspect allegedly arranged to meet the victim who was looking to sell a virtual reality headset online.

“The two individuals met in the evening on Loire Avenue, in Anjou,” the SPVM said. “The suspect asked to try out the headset. The man then handed him the object, which the suspect tried to steal. When the victim refused to let go of the item, the suspect hit him and took the helmet before fleeing on foot.”

Police arrested the suspected thief along with the alleged accomplice who, police say, tried to sell the stolen VR headset.

The SPVM offers secure exchange zones for online transactions to prevent fraud. The 16 areas, including one in Anjou, are monitored 24/7 and can be viewed on the map below.

Police believe the two suspects may have been involved in other robberies and are asking for the public to call 911 or visit a local police station with information.