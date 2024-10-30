Long-term Montreal road closure coming, water main to be fixed
The City of Montreal will begin work repairing the massive water main that broke in August, sending thousands of litres of water billowing into the area under the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
The city said on Wednesday that repairs on the 84-inch pipe will begin on Sunday (Nov. 3), meaning Rene-Levesque Boulevard East will be completely closed between Notre-Dame Street East and De Lorimier Avenue for around a month.
The work, the city said, will repair a six-metre section of the water main that transports drinking water to the eastern part of the island.
It has been closed since Aug. 16 when it broke. City crews have since backfilled the hole and the stretch of Rene-Levesque East was opened.
