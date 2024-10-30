MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man killed in head-on collision in Terrebonne, Que.

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A man was killed after a head-on collision with a truck in Terrebonne, north of Montreal.

    Terrebonne police said a 911 call just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday reported a two-vehicle accident on Charles Aubert Road.

    “According to initial findings, the accident was a head-on collision in which one of the two vehicles involved was attempting to overtake the other,” police said in a news release.

    The commercial truck driver was slightly injured, police say, and taken to the Pierre-Legardeur hospital.

    The other driver was seriously injured and transported to the hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

    Investigators remain on the scene to determine the causes and circumstances that led to the crash.

    Police advise motorists to avoid the area as Charles-Aubert is currently closed.

