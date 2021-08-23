MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 376 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as well as an increase of 12 hospitalizations and one new death since the last update.

Among the 376 new cases reported Monday, 320 (86 per cent) of them came from people who are not adequately vaccinated.

The number of people in hospital with the coronavirus is now 99 in Quebec, according to provincial figures released Monday. There are also 31 people in the ICU, which is an increase of one since the last update.

The province also added an additional death to the tally, which means 11,280 people have died due to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The number of active cases in Quebec continues to rise, with the province’s public health institute (INSPQ) reporting there are 3,725 active cases in the province — an increase of 224 since the day before.

The positivity rate in the province now stands at 2.6 per cent.

Quebec reported on Monday that 370,115 people have recovered from COVID-19, which is 1,117 more in the last 24 hours.

Health-care workers analyzed 14,407 samples on Aug. 21.

VACCINATIONS

Only 27,097 people received a dose of the vaccine in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations for Quebecers to 12,162,213 since the start of the mass vaccination campaign.

To date, 85 per cent of Quebcers 12 and older have received one shot of the vaccine, while 75 per cent of the eligible population has received two doses.