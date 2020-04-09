MONTREAL -- The Montreal Symphony Orchestra and maestro Kent Nagano dedicated a physically-distanced rendition of Gabriel Faure’s Sicilienne to “those in Quebec who provide essential services and take care of us all every day.”

“Du fond du Coeur, merci,” the video reads.

Nurses, doctors, pharmacists and other hospital staff along with bus drivers, police officers, firefighters, Hema-Quebec donors and workers, Canada Post delivery people, airline staff, Tim Hortons employees and others are shown in the middle square of the video while the musicians play in split screen around them.

The video ends with a unison “thank you” from the orchestra and Nagano.

