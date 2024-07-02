Montreal SPCA sees significant increase in animal abandonment

The Montreal SPCA has seen a significant increase in animal abandonments since the beginning of the year and is asking the public for help finding homes.

The shelter says that over 200 animals were dropped off in the first four months of the year and that it was already at full capacity prior to the July 1 moving day.

Montreal SPCA executive director Laurence Massé says the shelter is overwhelmed, and moving day has exacerbated the problem.

"Indeed, we're here for the animal. But the situation that the team faces is really, really heartbreaking. When someone comes to the Montreal SPCA to surrender their animal, it's really, for the majority of the time, against their heart. It's really not what they want," Massé said.

Massé added that most animals are abandoned because their owners no longer have the resources to care for them.

"We see that specifically this year. And we saw that last year as well. Because since a year and a half, I would say behind every surrender, there's economic reason," she said.

The executive director identified inflation as one of the main causes of the increase in abandonments and expects the trend to continue into 2025.

Moreover, she explained that the increase has forced the shelter to allocate more resources, impacting its own financial situation.

"So what we're asking today is really for the short-term. We're asking for adoption. We're asking for foster families. We're asking for donations. But these are really short-term solutions," Massé said.

Massé noted that changing legislation is necessary for long-term solutions.