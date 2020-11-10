MONTREAL -- Despite comfortable warmth in the first few days of November, Montreal schools are looking ahead and planning for a winter likely to be made difficult by COVID-19.

On Monday, the Lester B. Pearson School Board approved the purchase and installation of more than $500,000 worth of ventilation equipment in its schools, anticipating that cold days will force windows closed and put both students and teachers at greater risk of infection.

Over the next few weeks, the school board plans to install 420 units in buildings that are either naturally or mechanically ventilated. Where windows can be opened to let air flow, the board intends to install Air Purifiers equipped with HEPA filters, which have been shown to be able to catch COVID-19 particles.

For those places without windows that rely exclusively on mechanical airflow, the board has ordered MERV 13 filters, which can snag airborne viruses as the air circulates through the ventilation.

The HEPA filters will be the first to arrive, as soon as next week, and the board has started preparing teams to install the units on classroom walls. The going will be slow, the board warned, saying that the installation could take several weeks to be fully complete.

These expenses are being mostly shouldered by the school so far. Like other school boards, the LBPSB has received funding from the provincial government but they have had to balance the safety afforded by new air filters against more traditional purchases of school supplies.

This work is expected to finish before winter sets in, although early snows this year indicate winter might have its own schedule.



- With files from CJAD 800 radio