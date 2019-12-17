MONTREAL -- The city of Montreal is studying a plan to make Camillien-Houde Way one-way, but the office of Mayor Valerie Plante insists no decision has been made on the matter.

Last month the city's executive committee approved a $23,000 contract to Montreal firm Intervia to study limiting traffic on the artery that traverses Mount Royal - as well as Remembrance Rd., which leads to Camillien-Houde - to one direction.

The opposition Ensemble Montreal party castigated Plante and her Projet Montreal party at Tuesday's city council meeting, accusing her of considering the idea in a clandestine manner rather than being transparent with Montrealers about what's being studied.

But in a statement, Plante's office said the one-way plan is just one being studied by the city in the wake of the Office de consultation publique de Montreal (OPCM) report that determined that the city's earlier pilot project in 2018 to bar vehicle traffic from taking Camillien-Houde to drive across the mountain was not successful.

Other traffic-calming measures that were tried following the end of the pilot project - including limiting one stretch of Camillien-Houde to one lane and controlling traffic there via alternating traffic lights - also proved short-lived.

The city is expected to present its formal plan for accessibility to Mount Royal by the spring.