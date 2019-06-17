

CTV Montreal Staff





It's a faster, and many would say more pleasant, way of commuting.

The water shuttle linking Pointe-aux-Trembles with the Old Port was officially inaugurated Monday morning.

“The people, when they take this boat, they have a smile,” said Junior Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau, who is also the MNA for Pointe-aux-Trembles. “They arrive at work with a smile, and when they finish their day at the end of the day, they have a smile because they’re going back home with this shuttle.”

The water shuttle began as a pilot project three years ago when Rouleau was mayor of the Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

Now, the province, borough and Montreal will continue it for at least three more years at a $7-million cost.

While Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante admits it's no metro extension, she said it's a good way to get Montrealers moving.

“No, it’s not a Pink line, but still there are about 50 people that can get in the boat, bikes as well. It's about a 20-minute ride. You’re not on the road, you’re actually enjoying the view and blue sky,” she said.

The shuttles leave every half hour during rush hour and take about half as long as driving. One ride costs $3.50 and $1 more to bring a bicycle. Last year more than 4,000 people took the shuttle.

Commuter Isabelle Choquette is now joining them and was quick to point out its merits.

“Not having to take my car,” she said. “Not being stuck in the Lafontaine Tunnel. That’s pretty much it -- and I mean look at that (view). This is amazing!”

The ferry will run from now until mid-September.