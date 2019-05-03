Featured Video
Water taxi from Pointe-aux-Trembles to Old Port to launch in June
A ferry runs from Pointe aux Trembles to Montreal's Old Port on the first day of a one-week pilot project
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 11:14AM EDT
Following last year's pilot project, a ferry from Pointe-aux-Trembles to the Old Port will run this summer.
The Quebec Ferry Company (STQ) has awarded a $7 million, three-year contract to Navark Cruise Lines to run the water taxi service.
Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to catch a ride on the ferry starting in mid-June, and the service will continue until the end of September.
The fare is about the same as an STM bus ticket, and the trip takes 22 minutes. That commute by car can take more than an hour during rush hour.
There are multiple ferry services on the St. Lawrence River, including from the Old Port to Jean Drapeau Park and Longueuil, from Promenade-Bellerive Park to Charron Island, from Varennes to Pointe-aux-Trembles and Repentigny, and from Lachine to Chateauguay.
Schedules and fares are available online
http://www.navark.ca/navettes-fluviales/
Latest Montreal News
- Teenaged couple pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of 17-year-old on Nuns' Island
- Shooting victim not co-operating with police
- Road and bridge closures in greater Montreal for weekend of May 3
- Water taxi from Pointe-aux-Trembles to Old Port to launch in June
- Ericsson opens Artificial Intelligence lab in Montreal