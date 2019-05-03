

CTV Montreal





Following last year's pilot project, a ferry from Pointe-aux-Trembles to the Old Port will run this summer.

The Quebec Ferry Company (STQ) has awarded a $7 million, three-year contract to Navark Cruise Lines to run the water taxi service.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to catch a ride on the ferry starting in mid-June, and the service will continue until the end of September.

The fare is about the same as an STM bus ticket, and the trip takes 22 minutes. That commute by car can take more than an hour during rush hour.

There are multiple ferry services on the St. Lawrence River, including from the Old Port to Jean Drapeau Park and Longueuil, from Promenade-Bellerive Park to Charron Island, from Varennes to Pointe-aux-Trembles and Repentigny, and from Lachine to Chateauguay.

Schedules and fares are available online

http://www.navark.ca/navettes-fluviales/