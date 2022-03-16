Montreal's Native Women's Shelter gets boost in federal funding for MMIWG project

A program at the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal that helps families affected by missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) will continue to get federal government funding.

The Iskweu Project provides Indigenous families with support so they can go to police when an Indigenous woman or girl goes missing.

The federal Ministry of Justice has been funding the program since 2017 and announced Wednesday it will raise the amount by about 10 per cent per year through Justice Canada's Victims Fund.

"It's about building relationships across sectors supporting those at risk of or experiencing violence. Helping MMIWG and to 2SLGBTQQIA+ families gather information and liaise with policing agencies, and developing new tools and working with Montreal police to improve policies and procedures," said Justice Minister David Lametti.

Nakuset, director of the Native Women's Shelter, applauded the move by the government, but said it should be expanded federally.

"I mean, it's good news because now I don't have to worry about looking elsewhere to find the funding. So, yes, it's definitely good news," Nakuset said.

"I think that probably every province should have an Iskweu Project. I think that this is something where, if they're giving us funding, then they should go across Canada."

The Native Women’s Shelter said the program will receive $300,000 over the next three years, but said it still needs more.