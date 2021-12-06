After the snow comes the work to clear it.

The City of Montreal announced Monday that its first snow removal operation of the season is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Some 2,200 plows and other snow removal vehicles will be deployed to remove the snow from the city’s 10,000 kilometres of streets, sidewalks and bike paths.

Spreading and clearing operations have already begun, as workers lay the groundwork for the massive task.

The city is reminding Montrealers to steer clear of snow operations, whether you’re in a car, on a bike or on foot.

Drivers must keep a close eye on parking signage during snow-clearing operations. In general, signs prohibiting parking from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. go up on the same day before 3 p.m., and signs prohibiting parking from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. go up on the previous day before 8 p.m.

If you don’t obey the signage, expect your car to get towed and a fine to go along with it.

This map shows when and where snow removal operations are taking place, as well as free parking sites during removal operations.

Pedestrians and cyclists should use caution around snow removal vehicles, which have large blind spots.

Don’t assume a driver can see you and remember that trucks will often move forward and backward to clear the snow. Stay visible, make eye contact with the driver and maintain a distance. If possible, stand back and let the vehicle complete its work and leave the area before proceeding.

Don’t clutter sidewalks with bags or bins, and park 30 centimetres from the sidewalk to allow room for the machinery. Remember that people with lowered mobility need access to the sidewalks, so keep them clear.