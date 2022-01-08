SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov helped Canada reach the ATP Cup Finals for the first time in its history after defeating Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5 (10-7) in a doubles match on Saturday to complete a 2-1 win over Russia.

On Sunday, Canada will face Spain.

The duel is scheduled to begin at 1:30 a.m. Quebec time.

Medvedev and Safiullin were 3-0 in doubles play this week, but the Canadians ended that streak.

Shapovalov started off on a positive note for Canada by defeating Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the first of two singles matches on the day's schedule.

However, Medvedev tied the score by defeating Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-0 in the other singles match.

On Friday, Roberto Bautista Agut secured Spain's place in the final when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-6 (6), 2-6, 7-6 (5).

In the first singles match, Pablo Carreno Busta gave Spain the lead by defeating Jan Zielinski 6-2, 6-1.

Zielinski was called up at the last minute to replace Kamil Majchrzak, who was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

Majchrzak had won all three of his singles matches during the group stage for the Polish team.

Spain beat Canada 2-0 in the 2019 Davis Cup final.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 8, 2022. 