SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov helped Canada reach the ATP Cup Finals for the first time in its history after defeating Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5 (10-7) in a doubles match on Saturday to complete a 2-1 win over Russia.

On Sunday, Canada will face Spain.

The duel is scheduled to begin at 1:30 a.m. Quebec time.

Medvedev and Safiullin were 3-0 in doubles play this week, but the Canadians ended that streak.

Never count Canada out.



Team Canada digs deep to upset the defending champions Russia and advance to their first final at the #ATPCup. Next up: A shot at revenge against Spain.



Shapovalov started off on a positive note for Canada by defeating Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the first of two singles matches on the day's schedule.

However, Medvedev tied the score by defeating Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-0 in the other singles match.

On Friday, Roberto Bautista Agut secured Spain's place in the final when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-6 (6), 2-6, 7-6 (5).

In the first singles match, Pablo Carreno Busta gave Spain the lead by defeating Jan Zielinski 6-2, 6-1.

Zielinski was called up at the last minute to replace Kamil Majchrzak, who was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

Majchrzak had won all three of his singles matches during the group stage for the Polish team.

Spain beat Canada 2-0 in the 2019 Davis Cup final.