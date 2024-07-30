Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime into third round at Paris Olympics, Leylah Fernandez out

MONTREAL
    Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves against Maximilian Marterer of Germany during the men's single tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (Manu Fernandez, The Associated Press) Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves against Maximilian Marterer of Germany during the men's single tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (Manu Fernandez, The Associated Press)
    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime roared into the third round of the men's singles tennis competition at the Paris Olympics with a decisive 6-0, 6-1 victory over Germany's Maximilian Marterer on Tuesday.

    Auger-Aliassime put Marterer away in 63 minutes after picking up his sixth break of the match in the final game.

    The 23-year-old Canadian, who did not face break point in the match, won the first 10 games before Marterer won his only game of the match in the second set.

    Winning the match quickly will handy, as Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to join Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski for a first-round mixed doubles match against Britain's Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury later Tuesday.

    Earlier, Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from women's singles tennis competition with a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Germany's Angelique Kerber in the third round.

    Kerber picked up her seventh break of the match to go up 4-2 in the second set, then clinched the victory on her first match point with a forehand winner.

    Fernandez, from Laval, Que., made the most of her opportunities with four breaks on five chances, but her own struggle to hold serve proved costly.

    The Olympics aren't over for the 21-year-old Canadian, however. She will team with Dabrowski in a women's doubles second-round match later this week.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.

