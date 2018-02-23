

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are looking into a possible hate crime targeting B'nai Brith.

A letter, equating Jews with the ‘synagogue of Satan’ and saying 'Expel the Jews to the Lake of Fire' arrived at the organization's Montreal office Friday.

The police hate crimes unit is investigating, says B’nai Brith Quebec Regional Director Harvey Levine.

Jewish community centres in Windsor and Victoria received similar hate mail last week, as well as the Forest Hill Jewish Centre in Toronto on Wednesday.

B’nai Brith says that In December, at least 14 synagogues across Canada received swastika-laden letters threatening genocide against Jews.

“We trust that our police forces will be able to swiftly identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada, in a statement.

They are urging anyone who receives a similar letter to report it to local police and to B'nai Brith.







photo courtesy: B'Nai Brith Canada