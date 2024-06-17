Montreal's Auger-Aliassime drops out against Koepfer at Halle grass-court tournament

MONTREAL
Montreal

    Quebec's Felix Auger-Aliassime withdrew while trailing 6-4, 4-3 to Germany's Dominik Koepfer in the first round of the Halle grass-court tournament on Monday, just two weeks before the Wimbledon tournament kicks off.

    The nature and severity of Auger-Aliassime's injury is currently unknown. The Quebecer is currently the world's 18th-ranked player.

    Koepfer, ranked 70th in the world, now boasts a 2-0 career record against Auger-Aliassime.

    Koepfer will face the winner of the duel between Frenchman Arthur Fils and Czech Tomas Machac in the second round of this Wimbledon preparatory tournament.

    Ontario's Milos Raonic, meanwhile, will begin his Queen's Club tournament later today against Britain's Cameron Norrie.

    Montreal's Gabriel Diallo, meanwhile, will face France's Titouan Droguet in the first round of the Ilkley Challenger in the UK.

    On the women's side, Quebecer Leylah Annie Fernandez faces Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round of the Birmingham tournament.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 17, 2024. 

