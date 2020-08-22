MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal renewed the state of emergency Saturday for a period of five days, as the city's health authorities announced 36 new positive COVID-19 tests on the island in the past 24 hours.

Health officials also announced that one more person has died due to the novel coronavirus disease.

The total number of positive COVID-19 tests on the island is now 29,583, and 3,466 people have died due to the novel coronavirus disease.

The state of emergency was first issued March 27 and grants "exceptional powers to the urban agglomeration, enabling it to respond to the current pandemic across its territory. In particular, it gives the urban agglomeration the power to mobilize the necessary resources and workforce to fight COVID-19," according to a news release from the city.