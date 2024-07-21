Montreal public transit unveils new bus routes as agency redesigns network

For the first time in 30 years, Montreal's public transit agency (the STM) is redesigning its network in southwest Montreal.

Bus lines will be added, and others will be eliminated in an effort to improve overall service and cut costs.

The changes affect areas including Lachine, LaSalle, and Verdun.

The STM installed a pop-up info kiosk on Wellington Street and offered tips to riders on the new network on Saturday.

STM staff helped riders anticipate the new bus lines.

"More high-frequency routes and better coverage for people accessing high-frequency routes and also more direct lines to the metro more direct lines to the to downtown," said STM transit planner Fanja Rajesson.

"We have some 30 lines that are impacted, so it's quite big and will need some adjustments for all the customers," said STM spokesperson Isabelle-Alice Tremblay.

The changes are part of the STM's overall plan to trim its budget by almost $86 million since ridership is still below pre-pandemic levels.

Some bus lines are being eliminated completely, like the 58 along Wellington Street.

The STM.info website helps riders navigate the new network.

"There's a trip simulator embedded in the website, and yes, people can try and simulate different paths from different itineraries," said Rajesson.

Another info kiosk will be set up on 10th Avenue in Lachine on Aug. 17, and the changes go into effect starting Aug. 26.