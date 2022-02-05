With the Olympics now underway, a group of demonstrators still hit the street in Montreal on Saturday, calling for a “viewing” boycott of the games due to China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority.

“We call on all Canadians to not watch the Olympic Games, to boycott the Olympics,” explained protest organizer Bakhtin Semseddin.

As the opening ceremonies started, one of the Chinese athletes to light the torch was a skier of Uyghur heritage.

McGill researcher Dilmurat Mahmut, who is also of Uyghur heritage, told CTV News that this decision was likely made by the Chinese government to “cover up” its actions.

“I think the Chinese government is facing pressure that they’re committing genocide. So they want to cover up this reality by using a Uyghur athlete to tell people that everything is okay,” he explained.

Mahmut painted a grim picture of life in China for the mostly Muslim minority.

“We found that many Uyghurs cannot contact their family members back home,” he said. “Many people are suffering from mental [health] issues.”

More than a million Uyghurs have been rounded up into what the Chinese government calls re-education camps.

As the Olympics continue, protestors hope Canadians opt not to watch.