Montreal Pride returns for 15th year with large-scale shows, new main site

Montreal Pride returns for 15th year with large-scale shows, new main site

Programming for the 2022 Pride Montreal festival was announced, with a packed lineup and a new main site (photo: Iman Kassam / CTV Montreal) Programming for the 2022 Pride Montreal festival was announced, with a packed lineup and a new main site (photo: Iman Kassam / CTV Montreal)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon