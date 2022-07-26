Montreal AIDS conference: Organizations want more funding from Ottawa research

Montreal AIDS conference: Organizations want more funding from Ottawa research

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first injectable medication for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to lower the risk of getting HIV through sex, it announced December 20. (FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP/AFP/Getty Images via CNN) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first injectable medication for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to lower the risk of getting HIV through sex, it announced December 20. (FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP/AFP/Getty Images via CNN)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Daughters oppose upcoming execution of mother's killer

A woman and her sister -- along with their uncle -- oppose Alabama's plan to execute the man who killed their mother. Unless a judge or the governor intervenes, Joe Nathan James Jr., 49, will die by lethal injection Thursday evening.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon