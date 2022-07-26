Montreal AIDS conference: Organizations want more funding from Ottawa research

Montreal -

Canadian HIV and AIDS organizations say the international AIDS conference opening this week in Montreal highlights how far Canada has fallen behind in the fight against the disease.

They point out that federal government funding has not increased since 2008, even though the number of people living with HIV in Canada has since increased by 25 per cent.

They are calling for the federal government to increase its funding to $100 million annually, as opposed to the $73 million currently allocated to this fight.

Richard Elliott, former director of Toronto's HIV Legal Network, pointed out that not only has federal funding not increased, but some of the money dedicated to AIDS research has been used for work on other sexually transmitted diseases.

He says Ottawa has recently dipped into its HIV and AIDS research funds to help organizations deal with outbreaks of simian smallpox that are being reported across the country.

Ken Monteith, executive director of the Quebec coalition of community groups fighting AIDS (COCQ-SIDA), said that at its current pace, Canada is not on track to meet global sexual health goals for people living with HIV.

AIDS 2022, the 24th International AIDS Conference, is scheduled to take place July 29 to August 2 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

