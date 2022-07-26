Montreal AIDS conference: Organizations want more funding from Ottawa research
Montreal AIDS conference: Organizations want more funding from Ottawa research
Canadian HIV and AIDS organizations say the international AIDS conference opening this week in Montreal highlights how far Canada has fallen behind in the fight against the disease.
They point out that federal government funding has not increased since 2008, even though the number of people living with HIV in Canada has since increased by 25 per cent.
They are calling for the federal government to increase its funding to $100 million annually, as opposed to the $73 million currently allocated to this fight.
Richard Elliott, former director of Toronto's HIV Legal Network, pointed out that not only has federal funding not increased, but some of the money dedicated to AIDS research has been used for work on other sexually transmitted diseases.
He says Ottawa has recently dipped into its HIV and AIDS research funds to help organizations deal with outbreaks of simian smallpox that are being reported across the country.
Ken Monteith, executive director of the Quebec coalition of community groups fighting AIDS (COCQ-SIDA), said that at its current pace, Canada is not on track to meet global sexual health goals for people living with HIV.
AIDS 2022, the 24th International AIDS Conference, is scheduled to take place July 29 to August 2 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 26, 2022
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada at the time.
Pope Francis holds public mass in Edmonton on third day of papal visit
Pope Francis blessed babies and young children who were handed to him as he was driven through Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday ahead of a public mass.
BREAKING | Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen found not guilty in sexual assault trial
A jury has found former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault.
'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
U.K. leadership live debate interrupted after incident in studio
A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a sudden halt on Wednesday when there was a loud crash in the studio.
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Soldier draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Daughters oppose upcoming execution of mother's killer
A woman and her sister -- along with their uncle -- oppose Alabama's plan to execute the man who killed their mother. Unless a judge or the governor intervenes, Joe Nathan James Jr., 49, will die by lethal injection Thursday evening.
Toronto
-
'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
-
This Toronto penthouse used in popular TV show hits the market for $5 million
Fans of Meghan Markle and the hit drama 'Suits' now have the opportunity to snatch up a penthouse used in the filming of the show—as long as you’re willing to pay a $5-million price tag.
-
Video captures Toronto man sinking half-court shot to win free flights for a year
A Toronto man's basketball skills have earned him free flights for a year after he hit a half-court shot at a local game.
Atlantic
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
London
-
Mother and child involved in kidnapping-related incident: Police
London police are looking for a city man after an alleged kidnapping in April.
-
Collision involving vehicle and ATV claims two lives: Lambton County OPP
Two ATV riders have died following a collision with another vehicle in Lambton County last Saturday.
-
Glider collision leaves one person dead
Police say one person has died after an aircraft collision in Grey County.
Northern Ontario
-
Espanola woman charged in fatal Hwy. 17 crash
An 18-year-old woman from Espanola has been charged in a fatal crash last month that killed a 66-year-old Nairn Centre man, police say.
-
'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
-
North Bay man celebrating big scratch ticket win
Jamie Bovey of North Bay has won the top prize playing the Instant Crossword game, Ontario Lottery and Gaming says.
Calgary
-
Calgary Coun. Carra apologizes for failing to disclose Inglewood property, tweet
Gian-Carlo Carra apologized on Tuesday for failing to properly disclose his financial interest in a property in Inglewood and also said he "stepped over the line" with a post on Twitter.
-
Calgary Transit outlines plans to bolster security as ridership increases
Calgary Transit will brief city council on Tuesday, laying out plans to restore rider confidence by boosting security measures.
-
Kayaker found dead near Sunwapta Falls: RCMP
The body of a missing kayaker was found downstream from Sunwapta Falls in Jasper National Park on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Fatal collision in Drayton leaves one dead, one in hospital with life-threatening injuries
A crash in Mapleton Township on Monday left one person dead and another suffering life-threatening injuries.
-
Adam Sandler dines in Guelph, Ont. restaurant while in town filming new movie
Adam Sandler is causing quite the stir in the Royal City, with several people in Guelph, Ont., catching a glimpse of the funny man over the weekend.
-
'Some of our people were murdered': Mixed reactions locally as Pope Francis apologizes for the residential school system
Local Indigenous peoples gathered Monday afternoon at St. Jerome’s, a Roman Catholic university in Waterloo, to watch Pope Francis apologize for the forced assimilation of Indigenous children at residential schools.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen found not guilty in sexual assault trial
A jury has found former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault.
-
Amanda Todd case: Closing arguments underway in trial of man accused of extorting B.C. teen
Closing arguments have now begun in the trial of a man accused of sextorting Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd.
-
Timeline of shootings in Langley, B.C., that killed 3, injured 2
A deadly shooting with multiple victims unfolded over the course of several hours in Langley, B.C., Monday, leaving investigators working to establish a motive.
Edmonton
-
Live updates: Pope Francis greets crowd, blesses babies at Commonwealth Stadium
Pope Francis waved at thousands of people and blessed babies on the Popemobile ahead of the open mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday.
-
Pope Francis holds public mass in Edmonton on third day of papal visit
Pope Francis blessed babies and young children who were handed to him as he was driven through Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday ahead of a public mass.
-
Everything you need to know about the Pope's Tuesday mass, Lac Ste. Anne visit
The Pope is scheduled to celebrate a public mass and visit the largest annual pilgrimage site for Catholics in western Canada. Here's what you need to know.
Windsor
-
'We are moving forward': Last ditch effort to save Adie Knox pool unsuccessful
Residents tried again Monday to preserve the pool inside the west end recreation complex.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital officials watching epidural supply shortage
Officials at Windsor Regional Hospital say they are watching and assessing a global shortage of epidural supplies.
-
Stellantis offering retirement packages to those eligible in Windsor as part of 'workforce reduction'
Stellantis will be offering eligible employees at its Windsor Assembly Plant a retirement incentive plan.
Regina
-
Stonework bearing Davin name removed from Regina school
Stonework featuring the name of Nicholas Flood Davin, a former parliamentarian who recommended the creation of residential schools, was removed from a Regina school on Monday.
-
Pope Francis holds public mass in Edmonton on third day of papal visit
Pope Francis blessed babies and young children who were handed to him as he was driven through Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday ahead of a public mass.
-
#JustCurious Why do Canadians pronounce Lieutenant Governor the way we do?
Many of you were #JustCurious why we, as Canadians, pronounce Lieutenant Governor the way we do.
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 3 P.M.
LIVE AT 3 P.M. | Officials to give update on damaged Ottawa LRT system
City officials will hold an update on the damage to Ottawa's light rail system with part of the Confederation Line set to resume operating Tuesday afternoon.
-
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
-
Tornado confirmed in Madoc, Ont. area
Researchers have confirmed at least one tornado struck an area north of Belleville on Sunday evening, Environment Canada says.
Saskatoon
-
'Austin was a ray of light': Sask. man found dead 1 week after falling off boat
The search for a missing man on Dore Lake ended Saturday afternoon after his body was recovered.
-
A Saskatoon Two-Spirit man was present for the Pope's residential school apology. Here's how he felt.
Jack Saddleback, a Two-Spirit activist who works with OUTSaskatoon and Saskatoon Pride, saw Pope Francis' residential school apology in person.
-
Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
A search was underway Monday morning on the South Saskatchewan River as police worked to find a missing woman and her son.