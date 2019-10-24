MONTREAL – Montreal police is thanking people in the community who reached out with kind messages for the officers that responded to Tuesday’s double murder-suicide in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

“Like all of Quebec, we have been greatly shaken by this tragic event on our territory,” the force said.

“Police and emergency communications personnel often face difficult events, but those involving children are particularly challenging.”

The outpouring of messages comes after the bodies of two children and their father were found in an east end home.

The children’s mother found the bodies inside a house on Curatteau Street, near Pierre-de-Coubertin Avenue.

Officers who arrived on the scene found "signs of violence" on the children, a boy aged 7 and a girl aged 5.

The body of their father, Jonathan Pomares, 40, who was in the early stages of separating from their mother, was also found in the house. He died by suicide, according to a police source.

The scene was particularly violent, according to police, and officers who responded to the case were offered assistance.

“On behalf of all its employees, the Montreal police wishes to offer its most sincere condolences to the loved ones and friends of the young victims. Our thoughts are with you,” the force stated.





If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available:

Suicide Action Montreal (1-866-277-3553)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.