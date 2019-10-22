MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after the bodies of two children and their father, Jonathan Pomares, were found in the east-end Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Officers say at 9 p.m. Tuesday they received a 911 call from the children's mother, who found the bodies inside a house on Curatteau St., near Pierre-de-Coubertin Ave.

According to a police source, there were "signs of violence" on the bodies of the two children, a boy aged 7 and a girl aged 5.

The body of their 40-year-old father was also found in the house.

People have started placing stuffed animals on the front steps of the house where two children were killed by their father last night @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/MfglUwbLoN — Matt Gilmour (@MGilmourCTV) October 23, 2019

"The deaths of the three people were confirmed on the scene," the police source told CTV News. "The main hypothesis by investigators is a murder-suicide."

The couple were apparently in the middle of a separation.

"It was very new," the source added. "Maybe a few weeks or a few days."

Investigators with the Montreal police are onsite to determine the circumstances leading up to the deaths.

This is a developing story that will be updated.