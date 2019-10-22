Father kills two children before dying by suicide in a Montreal home
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 11:41PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 23, 2019 10:32AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after the bodies of two children and their father, Jonathan Pomares, were found in the east-end Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Officers say at 9 p.m. Tuesday they received a 911 call from the children's mother, who found the bodies inside a house on Curatteau St., near Pierre-de-Coubertin Ave.
According to a police source, there were "signs of violence" on the bodies of the two children, a boy aged 7 and a girl aged 5.
The body of their 40-year-old father was also found in the house.
"The deaths of the three people were confirmed on the scene," the police source told CTV News. "The main hypothesis by investigators is a murder-suicide."
The couple were apparently in the middle of a separation.
"It was very new," the source added. "Maybe a few weeks or a few days."
Investigators with the Montreal police are onsite to determine the circumstances leading up to the deaths.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Latest Montreal News
- Lead in drinking water: Quebec to become first province to adopt new Health Canada norms
- Glen Road has been reopened: Transports Quebec
- Give blood, help save lives, meet the Habs - all in one place
- Laval police searching for victims of man facing sexual assault charges
- Samantha Higgins’ killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 17 years