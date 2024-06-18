Montreal police seize $500K in stolen clothing after busting 'sophisticated' shoplifting ring

Montreal police say they busted a "sophisticated" shoplifting ring and seized several articles of high-end clothing and accessories with an estimated value of half a million dollars.

Three people with alleged ties to the criminal enterprise — two women aged 36 and 39 and a 49-year-old man — were arrested after a police operation on June 13. Police said in a news release that they resold the stolen items, mostly brand-name goods, through their accomplices in other businesses, including a cafe and a grocery store in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

According to police, the suspects used specialized tools to deactivate the anti-theft devices so that they could sneak out of the stores without triggering the alarm.

After searching the businesses, as well as two homes in Montreal North and Côte-des-Neiges, investigators found stolen items worth approximately $500,000, as well as several prepaid gift cards with an unknown value and $15,000 in cash.

Police believe the shoplifting network was also carried out outside of the Montreal area.

The three suspects were released pending the completion of the investigation.

Montreal police said knowingly purchasing stolen items is illegal and could lead to criminal charges.