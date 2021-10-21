Advertisement
Montreal police seeking public's help to locate missing man
CTV News Montreal
Published Thursday, October 21, 2021 7:34AM EDT
Francisco Mejia, 48, was last seen Wednesday in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough and police say they have reasons to fear for his safety. (Source: Montreal police handout)
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing 48-year-old man.
Francisco Mejia was last seen Wednesday in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough and police say they have reasons to fear for his safety.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Montreal police.