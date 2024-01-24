MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police seek missing 68-year-old man last seen in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie

    Charles Vianney Campeau (SPVM) Charles Vianney Campeau (SPVM)
    Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating a 68-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday.

    Charles Vianney Campeau was last seen in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

    "He is losing his autonomy. For this reason, investigators fear for his health and safety," an SPVM press release reads.

    Campeau is white and stands at 5'8" with gray shoulder-length hair. He wears prescription glasses and speaks French.

    He was last seen wearing a blue coat, burgundy top and dark pants.

    Anyone with information on Campeau's whereabouts is asked to contact the SPVM.

