Montreal police search for 84-year-old man last seen Friday

Francesco Ioanna, 84, was last seen at a Jean Coutu in Montreal North on May 5, 2023. (SPVM) Francesco Ioanna, 84, was last seen at a Jean Coutu in Montreal North on May 5, 2023. (SPVM)

