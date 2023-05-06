Montreal police search for 84-year-old man last seen Friday

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating Francesco Ioanna, an 84-year-old man missing since Friday.

Ioanna was last seen around 3:35 p.m. at a Jean Coutu store on Léger Boulevard in the Montreal North borough.

Police say he wore a white shirt, gray pants, a blue jacket and a white and blue cap with the Montreal Canadiens logo on it.

Ionna is white, stands around 5'4" tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes. He communicates primarily in French.

He frequently travels on foot or by public transit.

An SPVM post has been established on 12576 Lacordaire Boulevard, near Parc Lacordaire, where investigators are attempting to learn more about Ioanna's disappearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or visit the command post.