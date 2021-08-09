MONTREAL -- The iconic rainbow stripes and colours representing LGBTQ2S+ people adorn a flag that began flying Monday at the Montreal police (SPVM) south operation centre.

The hoisting of the flag coincides with the start of Montreal Pride Week that runs until Sunday.

SPVM brass were joined by members from the social justice empowerment group for those struggling with sexual and gender diversity: Interligne.

SPVM squad cars out of PDQ 22 station in the heart of Montreal's Gay Village will also be decked out with pride stickers.

"This is their way of saying to the community: 'Welcome! We are here for you and with you!'" the SPVM said in a news release.