Montreal police raid downtown apartment, arrest seven, seize guns
Montreal police say officers seized five firearms and arrested seven people at an apartment in downtown Montreal Thursday.
Dylan Timothy Weijs-Fry, 36, Emanuel Meti Samel, 27, Sharon Lea Sebbag, 22, Leel Alon, 20, Filip Bogdanovic, 20, and Tianna Berberian, 18, were in court Friday facing charges related to firearms possession.
“The apprehended suspects may be linked to a vehicle theft ring,” police said in a release to media. A minor was among those arrested, and they’ve since been released.
Police say officers from Westmount and Ville-Marie West stations received a report Thursday morning “concerning a possible conflict in an apartment.”
Following the 10:30 a.m. report, officers arrived at the apartment near Chomedey and Sainte-Catherine W streets.
“When they arrived at the scene, they noticed the presence of four men, two women and a minor,” read the release.
Three handguns were also located at the scene.
Police say officers found two more guns, about $40,000 cash, and tools used to steal vehicles after obtaining a search warrant.
