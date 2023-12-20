Montreal police make 7 arrests in firearms trafficking bust

MONTREAL
    Seven people were arrested by Montreal police (SPVM) on Tuesday in connection with an alleged firearms trafficking ring.

    Officers raided three homes in Montreal's east end, as well as a house in Laval's Pont-Viau area.

    A "large quantity" of gold, around $5,000, one kilogram of cocaine, and 1.5 kgs of methamphetamines were seized during the raids, the SPVM reported on Thursday.

    "The exact value of the precious metals seized has yet to be determined, but is believed to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars," a news release reads.

    The seven people arrested appeared in court Thursday to face a variety of charges, including firearms possession and drug trafficking. One of the accused was released under conditions while the others remain in police custody.

