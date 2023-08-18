Montreal police looking to recruit from social sciences, 'people with heart'

Montreal police are looking to attract new officers with non-traditional educations in an effort to adapt to a “changed” society, the SPVM announced Thursday.

“Society has changed, the SPVM must also adapt,” said Police Chief Fady Dagher in a video posted to social media. “We want people with heart.”

The SPVM says it wants to hire people with backgrounds related to the social sciences. They are also renewing calls for applicants from diverse cultural groups.

“We need you in order to make a difference in the community,” added Dagher.

Last year, the SPVM categorized its non-white officers into three groups – those considered ethnic minorities, people considered to be visible minorities, and Indigenous people.

In 2022, those groups made up 10 per cent of its workforce. That number is not reflective of the city it serves, where two in five Montrealers are categorized as ethnic minorities.

However, the proportion of new recruits more closely reflected Montreal – with those groups making up 26 per cent of rookie hires.

There was also a notable gender gap. Just 35 per cent of police officers are women. The divide is flipped for the SPVM’s office workforce, where women make up 63 per cent. Those numbers were relatively consistent among new recruits.

WORKPLACE SHORTAGES

Thursday’s announcement is the latest in a string of attempts to attract more officers. The SPVM says it desperately needs to retain staff. In July, the force offered a $10,000 bonus to new recruits who commit to staying for at least five years.

"Most of my police officers … are coming to Montreal and leaving. I wasn't able to retain them," Dagher told CTV at the time.

"So with that new contract at five years, it gives them time to understand the city, to work in the city and to learn about the … community."

Last year, police hired 207 new officers, but saw an overall decline in its workforce after 242 officers were fired, retired, resigned, or died.

The police union raised the alarm to the national assembly in April, confirming that the 78 resignations constituted a record for the force, and that 20 more officers had already resigned so far this year.

During the July interview, Dagher said the worker shortage had reached a “critical” milestone, with about 20 to 30 per cent of officers missing from the field. That translates to a lack of 400 to 700 police officers, he said.

The SPVM also has to compete with other cities looking to hire staff. Last year, the chair of the police tech program at John Abbott College said police forces in Toronto, Peel Region, London and Edmonton were looking to poach graduates.

Chairperson Scott Darragh said at the time that Montreal cadets are especially attractive to recruiters because of their bilingualism.