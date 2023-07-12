Montreal police will pay recruits $10K to join the force

Montreal's police department, the SPVM, says it will reimburse $10,500 in training fees to aspiring officers who commit to serving on the force for the next five years.

The deal applies to graduates of the ENPQ, Quebec's police academy.

In a press release, SPVM chief Fady Dagher said the offer is part of an effort to recruit and retain personnel.

"Today, we want to ease the financial burden on new recruits by absorbing the ENPQ training fees. We hope this new incentive will encourage them to come to Montreal for their careers," he said.

According to the ENPQ's 2023-2024 admissions guide, the total cost of training is about $9,500, not including the clothing, books and items required by the program.

Dagher said the force is in a "good position" regarding salaries, the union having recently signed a new collective agreement.

"We're doing everything we can to make the SPVM an employer of choice," he said.

In January 2023, the SPVM brotherhood reported a record number of resignations within its ranks, citing stress, exhaustion, and uncompetitive wages as contributing factors.

A September analysis by CTV News found the starting salary for Montreal officers was the lowest compared to other major Canadian cities, at just under $42,000.

But the force's new contract with the city promised wage bumps as well as rejigged schedules to reduce burnout.

The SPVM says its offer to reimburse training fees is also an effort to diversify personnel.