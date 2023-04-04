Montreal police union reports record number of resignations

Montreal police department (SPVM) reported a record 78 resignations last year and no less than 20 more so far this year.

In a statement to the national assembly on Tuesday morning, Montreal police union president Yves Francoeur said that "honestly, it's difficult" and denounced the new sanctions that the government wants to impose in Bill 14.

This bill would notably modify the role of the Police Ethics Committee, which would become a tribunal with Bill 14.

"It's out of line," Francoeur said of the sanctions.

The union president rejects, for example, the imposition of a sanction such as a medical examination, an assistance program, community involvement and a social immersion course.

He said these are measures that "treat police officers unfairly and treat them like offenders."

According to Francoeur, this is not an ethical sanction.