Montreal police looking for missing teen with autism

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public’s help to find Alassane Seni Dieng, 17, who has autism and was last seen at his home in the Saint-Leonard borough.

Dieng is black, four feet five inches tall, weighs about 110 lbs, has black eyes and black hair, and speaks French.

He was wearing a light blue t-shirt, shorts, and grey sandals.

Police say Dieng often leaves his home for walks but usually returns before dark. He frequently visits Parc Joseph-Paré.

He left without his Opus card or any money. His family and SPVM investigators fear for his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.