Montreal police looking for missing man, 62, last seen in 2020

    Maurice Boucher, 62, was last seen in June 2020 and Montreal police say he may be as far away as Sherbrooke. SOURCE: SPVM

    Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man in his 60s who has been missing for over two years.

    Maurice Boucher, 62, is homeless and suffering health problems, police say, and has not been seen since June 2020.

    "It has come to the attention of the police that Mr. Boucher has given no sign of life since that date," the SPVM said in a news release.

    Boucher was last seen in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough and may have travelled as far as Sherbrooke, police say.

    Boucher is a 5'7" caucasian man who weighs around 154 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.

    He has a dragon tattoo on his right forearm. He uses a cane or a walker to get around.

    Anyone who sees Boucher can call 911 or the Montreal Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133. 

