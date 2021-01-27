MONTREAL -- Montreal police officers are seeking the public's cooperation in locating a suspect allegedly involved in a homophobic assault against two women.

Montreal police report that on Aug. 1, 2020, two women were holding hands while walking along Belanger St. at around 10:20 a.m. in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough when the suspect "spat twice on the arm of one of the victims."

"Without saying a word, he then left the scene," police say.

Le #SPVM recherche des informations permettant d’identifier un individu soupçonné d’avoir agressé deux femmes en raison de leur orientation sexuelle, au mois d’août 2020, dans l’arrondissement de Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie. #SuspectRecherchehttps://t.co/mjWijCLizy pic.twitter.com/cYXkowXDdb — Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 27, 2021

Police describe the suspect as a 5'6" Black man between 25 and 30 years old. His photo is above.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Montreal Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133 or visit the infocrimemontreal.ca site.