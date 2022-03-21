Montreal police investigator to probe murders of sisters Norah and Romy Carpentier

A Montreal police investigator will be responsible for shedding light on the facts surrounding the killing of young sisters Norah and Romy Carpentier in 2020.

Following the broadcast of "Enquête -- Affaire Carpentier: sur la piste des erreurs" on Radio-Canada on March 10, the coroner's office received new information.

These elements, which had not been transmitted to the coroner at the time of the investigation, as well as the questions raised by the program, lead the Chief Coroner, in collaboration with the coroner Sophie Régnière, to proceed with a complementary investigation.

Since the SPVM has not been involved in this case to date, one of its investigators will be responsible for gathering all relevant information and documentation as well as interviewing new witnesses.

Régnière, who investigated the girls' deaths, criticized the work of the Sûreté du Québec police officers, who took far too long, in her opinion, to trigger an Amber Alert, she said at a press conference in November, a week after she made public her report on the killings.

After the analysis of all the new elements, Régnière will be able to proceed with an amendment to her investigative reports or to recommend the ordering of a public inquiry.

On July 8, 2020, Norah and Romy's father, Martin Carpentier, had insisted on taking them for an ice cream cone. His car was involved in a serious accident on Highway 20 in Saint-Apollinaire, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, shortly before 9:30 pm.

When the police arrived, they found that no one was in the accident vehicle, so they began a ground search. It wasn't until the next afternoon that authorities took action to issue an Amber Alert.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 21, 2022.