Montreal police investigating shooting in Saint-Laurent, no one injured

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were reported in the Saint-Laurent borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were reported in the Saint-Laurent borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon