MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police investigating fatal shooting in Little Italy

    A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood on Feb. 17, 2024. (CTV News / Matt Gilmour) A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood on Feb. 17, 2024. (CTV News / Matt Gilmour)
    Share

    A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood just after midnight Saturday.

    Montreal police (SPVM) say they were called to the intersection of Bellechasse and Saint-Denis Streets around 12:15 a.m. after gunshots were reported in the area.

    Upon arrival, they discovered a man with serious injuries lying on the pavement. Officers attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

    Several shell casings were found on the ground nearby.

    No arrests have been made. Preliminary information suggests one or more suspects fired at the victim from inside a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

    A security perimeter was set up on Bellechasse Street while investigators conducted their work, and the investigation is ongoing.

    The victim's death marks the sixth homicide on the SPVM's territory in 2024. 

    With files from The Canadian Press. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Freedom Convoy: Which Charter rights did the Emergencies Act breach?

    Freedom Convoy supporters are celebrating a recent federal court ruling that found that the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated some of the protesters' Charter rights. However, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that some Charter rights were not infringed upon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News