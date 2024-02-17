Montreal police investigating fatal shooting in Little Italy

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood just after midnight Saturday.

Montreal police (SPVM) say they were called to the intersection of Bellechasse and Saint-Denis Streets around 12:15 a.m. after gunshots were reported in the area.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man with serious injuries lying on the pavement. Officers attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Several shell casings were found on the ground nearby.

No arrests have been made. Preliminary information suggests one or more suspects fired at the victim from inside a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

A security perimeter was set up on Bellechasse Street while investigators conducted their work, and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's death marks the sixth homicide on the SPVM's territory in 2024.

With files from The Canadian Press.