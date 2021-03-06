Advertisement
Montreal police investigating drive-by shooting in RDP, no one injured
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Montreal police will unveil its new street checks policy today, months after a damning independent report last year found evidence of systemic bias linked to race is present in who they decide to stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Share:
MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a drive-by shooting in Riviere-des-Prairies on Saturday night.
Police said the shots were fired at 5:15 p.m. in front of a residence on 41st Ave. The shots were seemingly aimed at two people, both of whom are known to police.
Both victims were unhurt and were not taken to hospital.
Two suspects fled north on 41st Ave.
No arrests have yet been made.