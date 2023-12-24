Montreal police investigating alleged arson at Notre-Dame Basilica

Police are investigating an apparent arson attack on the Notre-Dame Basilica in Old Montreal.

Emergency services were alerted at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning when a 911 call was received indicating that a fire alarm had gone off.

Firefighters were already on the scene, at the intersection of Notre-Dame and Saint-Sulpice, when police arrived.

"According to initial reports, one or more suspects had set fire to scaffolding on the building's construction site. Firefighters found traces of accelerant," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Caroline Chèvrefils. "There was no damage to the building."

No one has been arrested, and the investigation has been transferred to the SPVM's arson investigation section.

HISTORIC SITE

Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica is classified as a National Historic Site of Canada.

It was built in the 1820s.

It has been undergoing restoration work since 2020, and is a popular tourist destination.

The church was elevated to the rank of minor basilica in 1982 by Pope John Paul II, who visited it in September 1984.

"On many occasions, thousands of people have gathered inside or in front of the church to pay their last respects to important figures such as Maurice Richard and Pierre Trudeau in 2000. There have also been more joyous and sumptuous occasions, such as the wedding of Céline Dion and René Angélil, or the slightly more discreet wedding of hockey player Mario Lemieux," says its entry in Quebec's cultural heritage directory.